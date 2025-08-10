Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is all set for a grand release this Thursday (August 14). Ever since the announcement was made, the film has been enjoying solid hype around itself, and now, as it is just four days away from the big release, the excitement is at its peak. With several big names attached to the magnum opus, it is expected to make big earnings at the Indian box office.

The upcoming Kollywood action thriller marks Rajini’s debut collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Over the years, Lokesh has emerged as one of the exciting filmmakers of Indian cinema and has built his brand. His filmography features only four major films, which are enough to prove his mettle.

Impressive trend of rising collection among Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films

Lokesh Kanagaraj gained immense popularity with Kaithi, and since then, he has never looked back. Kaithi earned 74.46 crore net at the Indian box office. After this film, every film has outshone his previous film in terms of collection. After Kaithi, Lokesh came up with Master, which did a business of 153.93 crore net.

After Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj came up with Vikram. Vikram exceeded Master by earning a solid 255.09 crore net. The Kamal Haasan starrer was surpassed by Leo, which amassed 342 crore net at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the performance of Loki’s films since Kaithi:

Kaithi – 74.46 crores Master – 153.93 crores Vikram – 255.09 crores Leo – 342 crores

Can Coolie topple Leo at the Indian box office, keeping Loki’s trend intact?

As mentioned above, we can clearly see a trend of rising collections among Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films, with each film exceeding the collection of his previous film. To keep the trend intact, Coolie will need to do heavy lifting. It’ll start big and might even become the biggest Kollywood opener ever at the Indian box office, but word-of-mouth needs to be strong for a big lifetime collection.

Only three films in Kollywood’s history have managed to cross the 300 crore net mark in India, including 2.0, Jailer, and Leo. So, crossing the 300 crore mark and earning more than Leo’s 342 crore net will be a challenging task for Coolie, but not impossible.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 17: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Recovers Only 28% Of Its Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News