Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been an epic disappointment, and it is on the verge of closing its run. Currently running in its third week, the film is making ordinary earnings daily. It is really shocking that after a start of over 40 crore+, the film is struggling to reach the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. In such a situation, it is suffering a huge deficit. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 17!

How much did Hari Hara Veera Mallu earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

After an underwhelming run in the first two weeks, the Tollywood period action drama entered the third week on a poor note by earning just 44 lakh on the third Friday. Yesterday, despite the Saturday factor, it displayed a surprising trend and dropped, earning only 18 lakh. From here, it is heading for the third weekend below 1 crore.

Overall, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has earned just 85.99 crore net at the Indian box office in 17 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 101.46 crores. Forget about the century, the film won’t even touch the 90 crore net mark from here as War 2 and Coolie will dominate the screens from Thursday (August 14).

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 81.1 crores

Week 2 – 4.27 crores

Day 16 – 44 lakh

Day 17 – 18 lakh

Total – 85.99 crores

Makes less than 30% recovery

Reportedly, Hari Hara Veera Mallu was made on a budget of 300 crores, making it Pawan Kalyan’s most expensive film ever. Against such a massive budget, the film has earned only 85.99 crore net so far. If a comparison is made between the collection and the cost, the magnum opus has recovered only 28.66% of its total budget. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it’s a flop affair.

Both War 2 and Coolie will see a big release in the Telugu market, thus putting all other films under threat. So, the Pawan Kalyan starrer has only four more days to earn as much as possible.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

