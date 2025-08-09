The roar of Rajinikanth is being heard loud and clear, with the early trends of Coolie’s advance bookings creating ripples. Yesterday, pre-sales in Kerala and Tamil Nadu started, and within a few hours, there was chaos at the box office. The movie tickets are selling hotcakes, which has helped create a positive perception about the film. The effect of the same could be seen in the Hindi belt, as the hype continues to increase. The Hindi-dubbed version might surprise everyone by posting a good number on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Aamir Khan factor

The casting of the upcoming Kollywood action thriller is simply brilliant, as popular faces from different industries come with their commercial value. From Hindi, Aamir Khan is a big name, and his inclusion has already grabbed some limelight. His look in the trailer was appreciated by Hindi viewers, and it did help in creating some buzz.

The brand of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj

Other than Aamir, the collaboration of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj has created some genuine hype in the Hindi market. One might argue that Rajini’s recent films like Vettaiyan and Jailer were washouts in Hindi, but now, the Rajini factor is looking much bigger due to Loki’s brand value. After Vikram, Loki enjoys decent popularity in the Hindi market, which came into the picture during Leo and now, even Coolie is benefitting from it.

Coolie benefits from clash talks and a positive perception of pre-sales

Apart from the aforementioned factors, Coolie gained limelight due to its clash with War 2. Since War 2 is a big film for the Hindi market, the clash talks helped the Rajinikanth starrer to create awareness around itself. Further, the positive perception due to the response to advance booking is boosting its hype.

Coolie might beat Kabali day 1 in Hindi

Overall, the upcoming magnum opus is in a good position now compared to its initial phase, when it was considered another passable affair from Kollywood. Going by the buzz, the film has an outside chance of scoring above 5 crores, and it might even surpass Rajinikanth’s Kabali. Released in 2016, Kabali (Hindi) earned 5.2 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1.

By beating Kabali, Coolie could become Rajinikanth’s second biggest opener in Hindi after 2.0 (20.25 crore net).

