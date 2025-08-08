We’re less than a week away from the grand release of War 2, and the excitement is in the air. As we get closer to D-Day, several predictions and projections are coming out. The collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR is definitely going to help the film register a mind-blowing start at the Indian box office. Amid this, all eyes are locked to see how much NTR can pull off from the Telugu states alone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Over the years, NTR has established himself as one of the biggest crowd pullers of Tollywood. His popularity went to a higher level after the tremendous critical and commercial success of RRR. This was clearly seen during Devara, which managed to pull off an earth-shattering opening in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, despite an average trailer.

Jr NTR to help War 2 score big at the Telugu box office

Despite a clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie, War 2 is expected to open big in the Telugu states due to Jr NTR’s stardom. There’s a chance of even crossing one significant milestone at the box office on day 1. The milestone in the discussion is 50 crore gross collection from the two Telugu states. If this feat is achieved, it’ll be a big thing for NTR.

Jr NTR is likely to score a hat-trick of this significant milestone on day 1

For those who aren’t aware, RRR scored an earth-shattering 102.5 crore gross in the Telugu states on day 1. Devara amassed a mind-blowing 74.3 crore gross at the box office, as per Sacnilk. So, with War 2, Jr NTR has a chance of scoring a hat-trick of 50 crore gross collection in the Telugu states on day 1.

Considering the hype around the film and NTR’s strong fan base, the task is expected to be accomplished comfortably.

More about the film

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the upcoming action thriller is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025. It also stars Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. It serves as the sixth film in YRF’s Spy Universe.

