Liam Neeson’s action-comedy film The Naked Gun hit theatres on August 1, 2025, earning praise from critics and audiences alike. It’s a legacy sequel to the beloved Naked Gun trilogy, which starred Leslie Nielsen. It boasts an impressive 89% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid 7/10 IMDb user rating. The film has also become the Oscar-nominated actor’s highest-grossing movie of the decade.

But beyond the critical acclaim and Liam Neeson’s box office record, one big question remains: What target must The Naked Gun hit to break even and turn a profit after its theatrical run? Let’s break down the numbers.

The Naked Gun – Earnings & Budget

As of now, The Naked Gun has grossed over $38 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. As far as the film’s production budget is concerned, The Naked Gun cost $42 million to produce, according to a report by Variety. Here’s the film’s latest box office breakdown:

The Naked Gun Box Office Summary

North America: $23 million

International: $15 million

Worldwide: $38 million

How Much Does The Naked Gun Need To Break Even & Make A Profit?

With a $42 million budget and the industry rule of thumb that a film needs about 2.5 times its cost to break even, The Naked Gun would need roughly $105 million worldwide to turn a profit. This means the Liam Neeson–led action-comedy will need to surpass that figure at the global box office before it can start turning a profit.

Liam Neeson’s Upcoming Projects

After The Naked Gun, Liam Neeson will next appear in the horror-comedy Cold Storage and the heist comedy 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank. Both films are expected to be released in 2026.

The Naked Gun – Story & Lead Cast

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film stars Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s iconic character. Now leading the Police Squad, Drebin Jr. finds himself on a mission to save the world. He’s approached by Beth Davenport (played by Pamela Anderson), whose tech-engineer brother mysteriously died in an electric vehicle crash. Determined to uncover the truth, Drebin Jr. dives into the case, leading to a series of chaotic and hilarious events.

