The Fantastic Four: First Steps has witnessed a sharp decline in its second weekend, which will impact its overall run at the box office. The MCU movie has now surpassed the worldwide haul of the Hugh Jackman-starring X-Men movie, which was not part of the MCU. It will still benefit at the cinemas as there are no biggies to impact its run.

Hugh Jackman is known for playing Wolverine in the Marvel movies. He has also been in the X-Men movies and officially entered the MCU last year with Deadpool and Wolverine. Jackman gained global fame for playing the Marvel character. He retired from that role in 2017 with Logan. His return alongside Ryan Reynolds worked like a charm for Marvel Studios, as Deadpool 3 collected more than $1 billion worldwide.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the worldwide box office

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $38.7 million on its second weekend at the North American box office. After 12 days of theatrical run, the MCU movie has earned over $208.04 million at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, across the international markets, it has collected $170.3 million so far and counting. Allied to the domestic cume of $208.04 million, the worldwide collection has hit $378.3 million mark. It will soon cross the $400 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America- $208.0 million

International – $170.3 million

Worldwide – $378.3 million

Surpassed the worldwide haul of Hugh Jackman-led X-Men Origins: Wolverine

X-Men Origins: Wolverine is the first film in Hugh Jackman’s solo Wolverine franchise, a spin-off of the X-Men film series. It stars Liev Schreiber, Danny Huston, Dominic Monaghan, and Ryan Reynolds in key roles alongside Hugh in the title role. The film collected $179.8 million in North America and $373.06 million worldwide. First Steps has surpassed the global haul of the 2009 film in less than 15 days, a remarkable feat showing the film’s stronghold.

More about The Fantastic Four: First Steps

As the Fantastic Four struggle to balance their heroic duties with the strength of their family bond, they are tasked with protecting Earth from the cosmic threat of Galactus, a devouring space god, and his mysterious Herald, the Silver Surfer. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

