Disney’s live-action remake Lilo & Stitch enjoys the ultimate title of being the only billion-dollar movie of the year. However, it is still bringing in decent numbers at the box office and is inches away from beating Johnny Depp starrer Alice in Wonderland at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The live-action remake is a huge blockbuster, and it is set to arrive on Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+, next month. The movie is expected to achieve that milestone before its streaming release. The film has been earning modest numbers despite being available online. More people can watch it from the comfort of their homes.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Lilo & Stitch collected $484K on its 11th weekend at the domestic box office. It has been out of the domestic top 10 for obvious reasons. The digital release is hampering the film’s run, but it has been in theaters since late May. It lost 335 theaters last week and is currently running in 450 theaters in North America.

The Disney flick collected $421.3 million domestically, staying below A Minecraft Movie. Internationally, the film has hit $603.8 million, and allied to the domestic collection, its worldwide total hits the $1.02 billion mark.

Worldwide Collection breakdown

North America – $421.3 million

International – $603.8 million

Worldwide – $1.0 billion

Less than $500K away from Alice in Wonderland’s global haul & becoming the 16th highest-grossing film ever!

Disney’s Alice in Wonderland was released in 2010. It features Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, and Anne Hathaway in crucial roles. It is the 16th highest-grossing film ever worldwide, earning over $1.025 billion in its lifetime. Lilo & Stitch is less than $500K away from beating Alice in Wonderland and achieving the 16th rank in the all-time top 20 grossers list. To enter the all-time top 15, it will have to surpass Zootopia.

Lilo & Stitch will soon exit the theaters, but the gap between it and Alice in Wonderland’s global haul is not unachievable. The Disney live-action film, released on May 23, will start streaming on Disney+ from September 3. Therefore, it is still this month before we achieve this one last milestone. The film is currently available to rent and buy on multiple OTT platforms.

