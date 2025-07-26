It’s been over two decades since Anne Hathaway proved her worth as a versatile actress in Hollywood. She is now one of the most seasoned and celebrated stars. From featuring in movies like The Witch to Devil Wears Prada to Princess Diaries, and more – she has done it all. With such an impressive resume, the actress has not only garnered a lot of accolades but has also earned a massive fortune.

With being so consistent in her craft, there’s no doubt that she is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. However, did you know for which movie she earned the highest paycheck? No, it’s not for Christopher Nolan’s $758 million movie, Interstellar. Scroll ahead to find out.

For Which Film Anne Hathaway Earned Her Highest Salary?

Anne Hathaway took on the role of the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis’ The Witches, a reimagining of Roald Dahl’s beloved story. The film, released in 2020, was a modern remake of the 1990 classic that starred Anjelica Huston. According to TheRichest, Hathaway was paid a whopping $15 million for the project—making it her highest paycheck to date.

Before becoming one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, Hathaway’s love for acting began in school, where she participated in stage dramas and local theater productions. Her first on-screen break came with the short-lived Fox series Get Real, which aired from 1999 to 2000. However, her breakout role arrived shortly after, when she starred alongside Julie Andrews in the Disney hit The Princess Diaries.

3. ANNE HATHAWAY in The witches

…

The process to get Hathaway ready for one of the looks without major prosthetics took approximately two hours, extending to a four-hour process when prosthetics were needed. After some weeks, the team now got used to three-and-a-half hours. pic.twitter.com/WUAtuQtHBU — Heisjayy 𝕏 (@Jayysein) January 10, 2023

Since then, Hathaway has evolved from a teen icon to a critically acclaimed actress. She’s worked across a wide range of genres and earned her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Les Misérables in 2013. With over two decades in the industry, she continues to thrive—earning between $5 to $15 million per film, depending on the project’s scale. Her estimated net worth now stands at around $80 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

As Anne Hathaway is currently filming for Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside Meryl Streep, did you know how much she earned for the first film? Well, according to various reports, she received $1 million for her role as Andrea in the movie. Although we don’t know how much she is going to charge for the sequel, it will definitely be higher than that.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Matthew Perry Death Case: What Punishment Will The Southern California Doctor Who Pleaded Guilty Face?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News