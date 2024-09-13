Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool & Wolverine has broken numerous notable box office records after grossing $1.29 billion globally. Even in its seventh weekend, the movie continues to dominate the global box office rankings. The franchise has highly impacted Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s careers, and Deadpool & Wolverine added surprising elements by bringing Fox’s X-Men characters. However, one of the greatest characters from Marvel wasn’t featured in the movie, and this is the reason.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine actor Liev Schreiber’s Sabretooth has explained why he didn’t return in Deadpool & Wolverine. In an interview with Collider, he revealed, “To be honest, it’s a lot of work getting your body up to that point. I know I watched Hugh [Jackman] get himself ready again, and I thought, ‘I’m okay to sit by the sidelines.”

Liev Schreiber is the second actor to play longstanding Wolverine rival Sabretooth after Tyler Mane. While Jackman is known for his intense workout to prepare himself for every Wolverine movie, Sabretooth would have required a little physical preparation to stand with Wolverine. In Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackman’s intense efforts can be seen in the last parts of the movie when the upper half of the costume is disintegrated by the time ripper, showing his crazy abs. Even though Reynolds did not have any shirtless scenes, he underwent hard training for several action sequences, which would have been needed for Sabretooth as well.

Moreover, Hugh Jackman is accustomed to bulking up for his X-Men roles. However, Liev Schreiber’s recent films have been far less action-oriented, which clearly means that training for what would likely be just a few minutes of screen time might have seemed like a tall order. However, with Wolverine now surviving the events of Deadpool & Wolverine and remaining part of the MCU, there’s still time for Schrieber to reconsider and make an appearance in a future MCU film.

