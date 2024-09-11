Deadpool & Wolverine’s continued record-breaking box office success helped Deadpool make history as the second highest-grossing MCU hero ever. The Merc with a Mouth left Thor, the God Of Thunder, in the dust as he went on to claim the coveted title. To add insult to injury, Deadpool dethroned Thor with just three films against the God Of Thunder’s four-film franchise.

Deadpool and Wolverine recently overtook Incredible 2’s $608.5 million domestic run to become the 15th highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. It is also the third highest-grossing MCU franchise behind The Avengers ($7.9 Billion) and Spider-Man ($3.9 Billion). Deadpool and Wolverine have made over $2.85 billion at the worldwide box office.

Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool is now Marvel’s second most commercially successful superhero after Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Meanwhile, Thor, with $2.705 billion in worldwide earnings, was pushed down to the third spot in the list of highest-grossing MCU superheroes.

Deadpool’s reluctant partner in crime, Wolverine, is now MCU’s fourth highest-grossing superhero with $2.6 billion in worldwide revenue. Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy’s Peter Quill and his band of misfits take the fifth spot. Check out top 10 MCU’s highest-grossing superheroes

Spider-Man – $3.9 Billion Deadpool – $2.8 Billion Thor – $2.7 Billion Wolverine – $2.6 Billion Peter Quill – $2.482 Billion Iron Man – $2.425 Billion Captain America – $2. 241 Billion Black Panther – $2.209 Billion Doctor Strange – $1.634 Billion Ant-Man – $1.618 Billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

