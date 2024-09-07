Box Office: From Deadpool To Avengers, All 11 MCU Franchises Ranked

Recently, the Deadpool franchise surpassed Thor in total worldwide earnings despite producing one less movie. The sustained success of the Disney/MCU film Deadpool and Wolverine, which was released July 26, 2024, helped the Deadpool franchise accumulate $2.8 billion worldwide, with that number continuing to rise due to the third instalment’s current theatrical run.

Meanwhile, the four movies in the Thor franchise combined made $2.705 billion worldwide. Deadpool now ranks at #3 in the list of highest-grossing MCU franchises. Let’s take a look at Top Five.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has witnessed phenomenal success at the box office for over a decade. The MCU boasted ten franchises before Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. However, after the acquisition, Disney’s MCU added Deadpool into the mix, amplifying its revenue. All MCU franchises are members of the billion-dollar club. The Avengers is the highest-grossing four-film franchise in the MCU, with over $7.5 billion in earnings.

The three films in the Spider-Man franchise take the second spot with $3.9 Billion. Deadpool recently took the third spot with $2.8 Billion, Pushing The God of Thunder down the list to No. 4. Guardians of the Galaxy takes the fifth spot with $2.7 Billion. Surprisingly, despite his popularity, Iron Man failed to crack the top five with three films and $2.4 billion in revenue. The two films in the Captain Marvel franchise are the lowest-grossing MCU franchises. Let’s take a look at the MCU franchises at the worldwide box office.

The Avengers (4 Films) – $7.9 Billion Spider-Man (3 Films) – $3.9 Billion Deadpool (3 Films) – $2.8 Billion Thor (4 Films) – $2.7 Billion Guardians of the Galaxy (3 Films) – $2.482 Billion Iron Man (3 Films) – $2.425 Billion Captain America (3 Films) – $2.241 Billion Black Panther (2 Films) – $2.209 Billion Doctor Strange (2 Films) – $1.63 Billion Ant-Man (3 Films) – $1.61 Billion Captain Marvel (2 Films) – $1.2 Billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Koimoi has not independently verified them.

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Is There A Post-Credits Scene In This Tim Burton Directorial?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News