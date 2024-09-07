Diesel’s become synonymous with Dominic Toretto. Be it his bald head or that iconic growl. But before Diesel became the franchise’s face, the role almost went to Timothy Olyphant.

Producer Neal H. Moritz spilled the tea to EW, saying the studio was eager to sign Olyphant. “The studio said, ‘If you get Timothy Olyphant to play the role of Dominic Toretto, the movie’s green-lit,’” Moritz revealed. But Olyphant passed on the role, leaving the studio in a lurch.

Why Olyphant? Maybe it was his role in Gone in 60 Seconds. That car chase classic that revved up over $200M. Meanwhile, Diesel was cruising through a steady career with Saving Private Ryan, The Iron Giant, and Pitch Black.

Moritz described his first meeting with Diesel as something out of a movie. “I had seen Pitch Black and knew Vin from his earlier short film [Multi-Facial],” he said. Diesel’s entrance was dramatic. “It was like there was a klieg light on him,” Moritz recalled. Diesel might not have had the star power yet, but his presence was undeniable.

Diesel wasn’t instantly sold on the role. He hesitated, sharing, “Before I got the script, [director Rob Cohen] described to me the scene of the camera going through my eyes and into the car and then the engine, merging man and machine. That image made me go, ‘That’s insane. I’m all in.’ And then I read the script. I was like, ‘Eh, I don’t know.’”

Ultimately, Diesel took the wheel. He transformed The Fast and the Furious into a blockbuster saga. His influence didn’t stop there, though. Diesel’s input during the script rewrite, guided by Training Day writer David Ayer, shaped the film’s future. Diesel’s gamble paid off, and the rest is high-octane history.

Fast & Furious: The $7.47B Powerhouse That Never Hits the Brakes

The Fast & Furious franchise ain’t just big—it’s a helluva juggernaut. The flick’s got a mind-bending $7.47B in box office earnings up its sleeves. Over 20 years, this franchise’s burned rubber and won hearts with impeccable car chases and that unbeatable family vibe.

Sure, critics might throw shade. But the fans? They’re all about that turbocharged life. Each new flick gets the adrenaline pumping—and keeps the action junkies coming back for more. As we rev up for Fast X and get ready for Fast & Furious 11 in 2025, it’s clear this franchise ain’t hitting the brakes anytime soon.

Must Read: Did You Know? Ryan Reynolds Was In A “Trampoline Kind Of Love” And Engaged With Alanis Morissette Before He Met Blake Lively!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News