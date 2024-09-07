Let’s go back, shall we? It all started in February 2002 when Reynolds and Morissette met at Drew Barrymore’s birthday party.

You know, just casual superstar things. The following year, the duo were practically glued together—be it awards shows, red carpets, you name it. From the MTV Movie Awards to the Juno Awards, both stars were each other’s ride-or-die, with helluva PDA to go around.

Then things got serious. In June 2004, Reynolds popped the big question, and Morissette said yes. “We have the perfect combo of compatibility and incompatibility, which makes things very passionate. It’s perfect,” the singer alluded to People. Their bond seemed unshakeable. Alanis even gushed to People about how loved she felt by Reynolds, describing it as “trampoline kind of love.” (Um, what exactly is trampoline love? We’re intrigued!)

But this fairy tale took a twist. Two years into the fiancé-ship, breakup rumors were everywhere. At first, it seemed like gossip. The couple was still spotted strolling hand-in-hand. But things weren’t as picture-perfect off-camera.

Come February 2007, it was official: Reynolds and Morissette were done. After a nearly three-year engagement, they called it quits. “They remain close friends and continue to have the utmost love and admiration for each other,” their reps told People. No drama here—just two celebs who couldn’t make it work, but still had major respect.

For Morissette, the split hit hard. She funneled her heartbreak into her 2008 album Flavors of Entanglement, pouring raw emotion into songs like Torch—basically a love letter to Reynolds. “It’s about my grief,” she told Access, with lyrics like “I miss your smell, and your style, and your pure abiding way” giving us all the feels.

Meanwhile, Reynolds moved on, getting engaged to Scarlett Johansson soon after. The timing? Well, it coincided with Morissette’s heartbreak album drop. Even she found it ironic, joking with Newsweek that she was “happy for him,” in true Alanis style.

Despite everything, Morissette didn’t hold a grudge. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she shared her decision to keep future romances private. Reflecting on the split in the Los Angeles Times, she revealed, “I was a full-blown love addict. For someone like me, [breakups are] debilitating.”

Reynolds? He’s pretty tight-lipped about the past, but when he does mention it, things get… quirky. Case in point: during a 2016 TODAY show appearance promoting Deadpool, he randomly burst into a falsetto of Morissette’s hit Ironic and quipped, “Isn’t it ironic? Don’t you think?” to host Matt Lauer.

We might never get all the details behind their breakup, but one thing’s clear: the Reynolds-Morissette love story was anything but ordinary. And despite its end, it still has us talking.

Must Read: The Deliverance On Netflix: The Scary True Story Behind The Horror Film, Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News