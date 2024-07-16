Ryan Reynolds Says "I've Waited Forever To Do A Movie" With Deadpool & Wolverine Co-star Hugh Jackman

Projected to be the summer’s biggest live-action blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine will see two fan-favorite superheroes and real-life best buds, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, playing off each other.

Comic book fans have waited years for the two stars to appear in a movie together. Their enthusiasm stems from the duo’s sizzling social media chemistry, where they often take playful jabs at each other. Fans believe their online chemistry will undoubtedly translate into the movie screen for a rollicking good ride.

It appears Ryan Reynolds has waited “forever” to star beside one of his best pals, Hugh Jackman. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Ryan Reynolds opened up about his experience working with Jackman.

Reynolds said, “I’ve waited forever to do a movie with this guy, and I think he’s waited a long time to do something like this with me, so there are scenes where it’s pretty hard to distinguish between Wade talking to Logan and Ryan talking to Hugh.”

Meanwhile, Jackman, who announced his retirement from playing Wolverine after 2017 Logan, revealed what made him come back to the franchise. Jackman recalled that after filming Logan, he said, “I’m out. I think I’ve reached the end of what I have to offer.”

However, after watching the first “Deadpool” in a screening, Jackman recalled saying “, Oh, hang on. There’s another reason.”

Jackman added “There’s parts of Wolverine that I scratched around and wanted to explore, but I wasn’t able to. In this film, there’s sides of him that I’ve always wanted to get out.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds said he was planning on shelving the project in 2022 when Jackman placed a surprise call and said he would give it another go as Wolverine.

