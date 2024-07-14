Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively set couple goals for millions of fans when they tied the knot in 2012. However, in 2020, Green Lantern star Ryan Reynolds called his wedding to Blake Lively “a giant f–king mistake.”

The couple, who have four children, always share their enviable marriage full of playful exchanges on social media. Reynolds and Lively, who met on the set of the film Green Lantern, tied the knot in September 2012 in South Carolina’s Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens.

While the wedding location that served as slave quarters for African Americans received some disapproval in 2012, the controversy reared its head again in 2018 after Ryan Reynolds tweeted about “Black Panther” praising the superhero film with a largely Black cast.

Shortly after, social media users accused Ryan Reynolds of being a hypocrite, saying his wedding occurred in a slave quarter where decades of violence and horrific abuses against Africans had taken place.

In a 202 interview with Fast Company, Ryan Renolds reflected on his controversial plantation wedding, saying he was “deeply and unreservedly sorry for” the oversight. He added, “It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”

Reynolds continued by calling the wedding “A giant f***ing mistake” and noted the error in judgment “can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t f*** up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end.”

Ryan Reynolds and Lively, who donated $1 million to both the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, got married again at their home.

