Too Hot to Handle is going to get way hotter in the sixth season as a bunch of ‘naughty nymphs’ arrive in the villa, while being fully aware of what they are signing up for. To further turn up the heat, we have a ‘Bad Lana’ who loves to break rules.

After five exciting seasons full of drama, emotions, sex, and love, the Netflix dating reality series is returning with its new installment soon. Here is all you need to know about Too Hot to Handle Season 6, which promises to introduce new twists to the game.

Too Hot To Handle Season 6: Release Date

Too Hot To Handle Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on July 19th, 2024. Like the previous installments, the season will feature 10 episodes, which will be released in batches. The first batch comprising four episodes will arrive on the premiere day, followed by three episodes coming out each Friday for two weeks. Here is the complete release schedule:

Episodes 1 to 4: July 19th

Episodes 5 to 7: July 26th

Episodes 8 to 10: August 2nd

Too Hot To Handle Season 6: Trailer and What to Expect

As every season, 10 hot singles will be entering a luxurious villa, where they have to stay for four weeks while keeping their hands off each other. The prize money is set at $2,50,000 this year, which gets reduced every time a contestant breaks any rule. However, the new season has a number of twists as the contestants know from the very beginning that they are headed for a retreat on Too Hot to Handle, unlike the previous seasons, which pretended to be a raunchy reality show until Lana arrived and burst the contestants’ bubbles. Netflix recently unveiled the trailer for the new season, which showcases a group of hot singles ready to break some rules:

Too Hot To Handle Season 6: The New Bad Lana

For five seasons, virtual presenter Lana has made strict rules for the contestants to help them look beyond physical pleasure and seek genuine connections. The sixth season now gets a Lana sidekick, the ‘Bad Lana’ with whom there are no rules. The cone-shaped baddie will surely stir up the drama and raise the hotness quotient in the show. Meanwhile, Desiree Burch returns as the narrator, with her impeccable coming timing and on-point commentary. As for the cast, know all about the 10 singles in Too Hot to Handle Season 6 here.

