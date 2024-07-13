Brace yourselves as Willard R. Abbott Elementary School is reopening soon! ABC’s hit mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary is returning with its fourth season this fall. The Emmy-nominated series follows the lives of teachers and students at an underfunded and mismanaged public school.

Ever since its premiere in 2021, the show has consistently garnered good ratings and has received critical acclaim. If you are eagerly awaiting the show’s return, here is all you need to know about Abbott Elementary Season 4.

Abbott Elementary Season 4: Release Date

Abbott Elementary Season 4 is scheduled to premiere on October 9th, 2024 on ABC. The show will be shifting to a new time slot in the fourth season, as the episodes will air at 9:30 pm PT/ET, instead of the traditional 9:00 pm. ABC announced the release date on July 10th. The number of episodes has not been officially announced yet; however, series creator Quinta Brunson earlier revealed that the show will have 22 episodes in season 4.

Abbott Elementary Season 4: Storyline

The previous season ended with Janine and Gregory kissing each other. Speaking about how this relationship will pan out in the next season, Tyler James Williams, who plays Gregory, revealed in an interview that the kiss should not be seen as the two getting into an official relationship. “But I can say that they can’t stop-start anymore. Wherever this train is headed is where it’s headed. It just may not be as linear as people expect,” he added.

Also, creator and actress Quinta Brunson stated that there will be a number of holiday episodes in the new season. “I feel like people can expect more holiday episodes, which we were low on this year because of when we started airing but I can’t wait to do another Christmas episode, a Halloween episode —all the holidays. I’m excited to kind of get back to a regular pace and have some longer arcs over the 22 episodes,” she said in an interview.

Abbott Elementary Season 4: Cast

The main cast members of Abbott Elementary will be reprising their roles in the fourth season, including Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson. Additionally, akin to the previous seasons, a number of stars will be making guest appearances, the details of which are yet to be revealed.

