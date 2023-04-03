Actress Taraji P. Henson has joined ‘Abbott Elementary’ and will be seen in a major guest role.

The ‘Empire’ star Henson will be playing Vanetta on the hit comedy series, and fans are super excited about her appearance.

The casting of Taraji P. Henson was revealed on Saturday at the Paley Center for Media’s annual PaleyFest LA event, as per Variety’s reports. An ‘Abbott Elementary’ panel, featuring stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Wiliams and William Stanford Davis, were present at the event. Janelle James and Chris Perfetti attended the show via Zoom from New York.

Star and executive producer Quinta Brunson, who wasn’t able to attend as she was hosting the latest instalment of Saturday Night Live, pre-taped a message for the viewers. More details about Taraji P. Henson’s cameo are yet to be announced.

In the ‘Abbott Elementary’ episode ‘Mom’, Janine (played by Brunson) is planning a Memorial Day weekend solo trip. But that’s derailed when her mother Vanetta, played by Henson, shows up unannounced and asks for help.

Taraji P. Henson is the latest guest star to appear as a part of Janine’s family, as the show continues to start sharing more background on its characters. Also this season, Ayo Edibiri appeared as Ayesha, Janine’s sister.

Henson earned three Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice Award and three BET awards for playing Cookie Lyon in the smash hit ‘Empire’. Her other credits include ‘Hustle & Flow’, her breakout role that earned her a BET Award for best actress, among other accolades.

Taraji Henson has also lent her voice to the animated films ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’, ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ and ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2’.

Taraji P. Henson additionally won an NAACP award for her role as Miss Hannigan in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Next up, she will appear in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical take on ‘The Color Purple’.

