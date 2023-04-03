It’s not a secret that many celebrities love to capture intimate moments with their partners on their devices. Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André’s NSFW picture that went viral on social media recently created quite a stir. Legends say Kim Kardashian’s s*x tape was key in placing the Kardashian family on the map. But did you know that Jennifer Lopez was once involved in an s*x tape scandal as well, and she took the legal route to get the matter suppressed? Scroll ahead to learn more.

Jennifer Lopez faced many ups and downs in her love life. Probably the worst scandal she was a part of was when her first husband, Ojani Noa, threatened to make his s*x tape with his then-wife public. The couple married in 1997 and split in January 1998.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ojani Noa, a Cuban waiter then, had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Jennifer Lopez during the separation that said he could not reveal any personal details of their time together. JLo took the matter to court when he decided to break the contract. Noa’s business partner, Ed Meyer, had revealed to In Touch that there were loopholes in the contract, and hence, they were ready to make the tape public. He said, “We are going to produce a DVD and also have a streaming release of the JLo home video footage. There is a revealing video of her with a lack of clothing and in s*xual situations, especially in the hotel footage from the honeymoon.”

Jennifer Lopez also opened up about the scandal during an interview with Cultrue Magazine and said, “My first husband has tapes of us from our life. It’s horrible. It’s horrible someone would try to sell personal things, but there’s nothing on it. There’s no s*x tape.”

The tape, called How I Married Jennifer Lopez: The JLo and Ojani Story, has not been released since then, and Jennifer has successfully blocked her first husband from executing his malicious plans.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Zendaya Replies To A Fan’s DM On Instagram Revealing She Did Her Own ‘Makeup’ With NMACC Iconic Saree Look

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News