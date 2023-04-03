Columbian singer Shakira has been in the headlines ever since she and her ex-partner, former Spanish professional footballer Gerard Pique, called it quits in June 2022. Their separation after 11 years together and reports of his cheating on her with a younger girl and the singer’s diss track kept the ex-couple in the news for months. And now, she’s leaving it all behind.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer left Barcelona earlier today, and as per the pictures on the internet, it was a tearful goodbye. The 46-year-old singer was seen getting emotional as she bid her life in Spain bye as she jetted off to Miami with her sons following her high-profile split from Pique.

As per the pictures of Shakira now doing the rounds on social media, her friends and family in Barcelona headed to the airport to give her one last hug before she and her kids Milan (10) and Sasha (8) move to Florida. As per the Spanish media, the images from the airport lounge were her ‘final goodbye’ to her old life in Europe before she embarks on her new American life.

Despite being emotional, Shakira looked stylish in denim jeans, a light blue corset top and a denim jacket. She completed the look with oversized shades and details of the remaining look aren’t known as the pictures weren’t a full body image. Check out some pictures of her emotional goodbye to her Barcelona family and friends here:

Before being snapped at the airport, Shakira wrote a heartfelt Twitter post. It read, “I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in the search for our happiness.”

Shakira was supposed to move to Miami on January 3 with her two sons, but her trip was pushed back after her elderly father’s health deteriorated. As per reports, the news of her departure has left her ex Gerard Pique “very annoyed” as he feels he was given just “days notice” about his former partner moving to Miami with their two sons.

