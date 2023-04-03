Having been in the industry for decades, Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has been a part of several memorable films. From Bill And Ted to The Matrix to his latest big-screen outing, John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu is a force to reckon with.

Looking back at his journey, Keanu Reeves recently recalled the time he was asked to change his name. When he started his showbiz journey, his agents were of the view that his name was “too ethnic” and that he should look for alternatives.

During his appearance on the Smartless podcast, as revealed by Insider, Keanu said: “I got my first car when I was 20, and I drove to Hollywood. Of course, when I got here, they wanted to change my name. Yeah, they were like, ‘Keanu, it’s too ethnic.'”

The actor admitted he was “annoyed” by the remark and drove across the country along the beach in Santa Monica, pondering his options. Keanu then thought of multiple names he could try. The first name that popped up for him was about using the initials of his first and middle name: Keanu Charles.

It didn’t stop there. Keanu further thought of other options and was quoted saying: “I was like, ‘OK, well, what’s my name going to be?’ And I was like, ‘Templeton?’ So, eventually, I came up with my first and middle initial, so I was Casey Reeves. Oh, my god.”

Interestingly, the name Casey didn’t stick because Keanu didn’t even respond to it during the auditions. It was then that he decided he can’t change his name and conveyed the same to his agents.

In another five-year-old interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Keanu revealed having considered the name – Templeton Page-Taylor. But that name didn’t work out as well.

As for John Wick: Chapter 4, the film continues to be the talk of the town, and John Wick fans might just be in for a big surprise. As per reports, Keanu Reeves will return as John Wick in a spin-off titled Ballerina. The film will feature Ana de Armas in the lead role and Keanu reportedly has a meaty role.

