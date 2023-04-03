‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth was diagnosed with Alzheimer which is the most prevalent type of dementia and can impair memory, confusion, and conversation. He carries two types of the gene ApoE4, one from each parent. This increases his risk of contracting the illness by eight to ten times more than people who don’t carry both copies of the gene. Now, the Hollywood A-lister talked about the career decision that he has taken owing to his health issues, and well, it’s not looking so good.

Chris is infamously known for playing the character Thor in the Marvel universe, but apart from that, he has also been part of many other prestigious projects like Snow White and the Huntsman, Extraction and others and has shown his capability and acting prowess.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth found out about his illness when he was shooting for his Disney+ documentary series Limitless. Now while talking about his acting career, Chris shared as quoted by Pinkvilla, “It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation.” He further explained that the news “really triggered something in me to want to take some time off”.

Chris Hemsworth revealed, “If you look at Alzheimer’s prevention, the benefit of preventative steps is that it affects the rest of your life.” However, the actor has some prior commitments, including an untitled Hulk Hogan biopic. He is going to reprise his Thor role in the Avengers sequel, along with a few more. A close source revealed, “he doesn’t plan to take on many roles after learning about his high risk for Alzheimer’s.”

It seems the actor wants to take a break after finishing all of the work projects and spend some time with his three daughters and partner, Elsa Pataky. A few months back, Elsa had given the best surprise gift to Chris as he turned into an old lady to give him a glimpse of their later life as well. It was such a sweet gesture!

However, what are your thoughts now that Chris Hemsworth will be taking lesser roles and will be missing from the big screens? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Chris Evans To Return To MCU? Our Captain America Breaks Silence On Potential Comeback, “I Think There Are More Stories To Tell…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News