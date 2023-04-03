Jennifer Aniston starrer Murder Mystery released on March 31 on Netflix but failed to impress the viewers much. The actress’s fans are pretty disappointed with her lately, and not just for her movie choices. Jennifer has been busy promoting her film and, while doing so, has given a few controversial statements about her hit sitcom Friends. Some netizens have mixed opinions about her words, and the actress and the show are getting backlash online. Scroll on to learn more.

Friends, released in 1994, is one of the most iconic series ever. The show revolved around six friends, played by Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry, Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer. While most viewers consider the show iconic, some find the series problematic.

Jennifer Aniston spoke about Friends with AFP news during her movie promotion in Paris. She said, “There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of ‘Friends’ and find them offensive.” She added that the comedy concept has changed over time and added, “Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians. Because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life.”

In recent years, Friends has been called out for problematic characters and plots. The entire show was labelled racist, and the characters were called ‘homophobic.’ Ross was called ‘toxic,’ Chandler was accused of fat-shaming, and Joey was considered ‘s*xist’. Jennifer Aniston’s statement reignited controversy on Twitter, and netizens trolled the show. They reminded the actress that people’s sensitivity wasn’t the problem, but the series’ plot was.

Here’s what they said –

One user wrote, “I think people are more offended that there are like 3 people of color in the entire ten seasons.”

Another said, “Chandler is homophobic, misogynistic,Ross is toxic, mysoginistic, homophobic, and a predator dating his student. Chandler and Ross are.”

A user wrote, “The episodes have always been offensive, to the marginalised groups they mocked. Us ‘kids’ are just more willing to stand up for people whose voices are ignored.”

The other said, “Didn’t Monica wear braids in one episode and made fun of it? Yeah. It’s offensive then, still offensive now.”

One more added, “This is sad but so true. Friends in the way it was made would not survive in 2023. Neither would shows like The Office too.”

Here’s the post that raised havoc on Twitter:

Jennifer Aniston says there’s a whole generation that finds ‘Friends’ offensive now: “Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians… There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of… pic.twitter.com/201Sh1Pb59 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 29, 2023

Jennifer Aniston had added in the interview, “There were things that were never intentional and others… well, we should have thought it through, but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now.”

