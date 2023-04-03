Gigi Hadid visiting India has created a wave of netizens making memes and banters at her appearance in the Indian saree. Not to forget how Varun Dhawan lifted her and landed a peck on her cheeks, the internet was on fire whenever her photo or video dropped on social media. However, in addition to netizens rejoicing the moment, a new video has been going viral with the American supermodel posing on the iconic theme music of Komolika.

It was not a regular day that we got to see international mega-global stars visiting India for a special occasion. And not very common to watch Gigi in a chikankari saree. However, everything came under one roof for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s Day 2 fashion exhibition on Saturday (April 1). As her appearance has set fire all around the world and made headlines, a new video of her with a theme song from an Indian serial, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is just amazing!!

A video posted by an Instagram account named “Diet Sabya”, shows Gigi Hadid posing. Apparently, the video is cued with music that just perfectly matches the sync. The comment section is filled with netizens appreciating the video and admiring the beauty of the American model, which is just amazing. Not to forget the stare Gigi gives when the music drops on the “nika’, which is just perfect!

Checkout the video of Gigi Hadid posing on the music of Komolika

The caption of the video says, “GIGILIKA” and so far it has reached over 20k Likes. Watch the video below

Reacting to the video, a user said, “Can’t wait to see an Ekta Kapoor serial bahu wear this to sleep”, another added, “No! It’s Paro Hadid”.

A user also said, “In her ‘hot ex’ Era”, while another added, “Komolika who? Gigilika rocks🔥💁🏻‍♀️”. One of them also added, “Gigilika Here To Steal…”

Some also noticed that she did not had a bindi and said, “bindi missing”, another added, “This is more gilded glamour than her last year met gala’s look🔥🔥🔥🔥”

