Selling Sunset, released in 2019, has become one of Hollywood’s most talked-about reality shows. The beautiful star cast and their ambitious projects are always fun to watch. But the series proves a lot goes behind these celebrity realtors’ smiling faces. Recently, Mary Fitzgerald opened up about a recent painful event in her life and how she has been coping with it. Scroll on to learn more.

Mary and Romain Bonnet tied the knot in October 2019, and an episode of Selling Sunset covered their wedding. But within days, it was revealed that the couple had been married for the past nineteen months, and their on-screen wedding was simply for show. The two have been married for half a decade now. The actress recently shared that they were expecting a baby but, unfortunately, had a miscarriage.

Mary Fitzgerald shared a video on Instagram recently and talked about her fertility journey. She revealed she had gotten pregnant on her honeymoon with Romain Bonnet in Bali. Sadly, she had a septic miscarriage – a miscarriage where the uterus gets infected. “We were in Bali, we got pregnant and, unfortunately, that didn’t work out. And on top of the miscarriage, [I] also apparently had what they called a septic miscarriage, so I had to go in for surgery for that.”

Here’s The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Bonnet (Fitzgerald) (@themaryfitzgerald)

The actress added, “The reason why I’m speaking out now is because I do realize how common this is and how many people go through this, and it is not easy. I needed a minute because there are so many eyes on me and everyone judges and everything, and it has been rough to say the least, but there’s still hope.” Mary Fitzgerald promised to keep her fans updated about her fertility journey.

The reality star said that all those people who are experiencing similar difficulties are on this journey together. Mary left the rest to fate and said she would keep trying.

