American sitcom Friends is one of the highly popular shows across the world. Matthew Perry, who played the role of Chandler Bing in the sitcom, is one of the most loved actors apart from the other five actors. His sarcastic dialogues from the show often turned into memes among the fans.

Chandler’s dry humour and endearingly awkward mannerisms in the show have a lot of fans following. Much like on-screen Matthew has a great sense of humour off-screen as well. He once recalled a time when he beat up Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau. Scroll down to know more.

Matthew Perry once appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s chat show and revealed that he and a classmate ganged up to beat up a fellow Canadian – out of pure jealousy. He said, “I was reminded by my friend that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t. It was pure jealousy.”

Pierre Trudeau, Justin Trudeau’s father, was the Prime Minister of Canada at the time. “That was not the reason why we beat him up. He was the only kid in school we could beat up”, he confessed to the host. In addition, the Chandler Bing actor stated that there wasn’t any Secret Service safeguarding the forthcoming Prime Minister while he was at school. If he beat up Barron Trump, the host Jimmy Kimmel warned him that his acts would not have the same repercussions in the United States.

“I am not bragging. I was a stupid kid”, Matthew Perry admitted. He joked about the incident being instrumental in Mr. Trudeau’s success and eventually becoming the Prime Minister. “I think he said I’m going to rise above this and I’m going to become the Prime Minister”, he said.

That’s one hell of a story, Chandler!

