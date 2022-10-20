The most popular American sitcom ever, Friends, gave the world six faces that in no time became household names and they are not just actors but a very crucial part of our lives. They continue to be so even decades after the show wrapped up. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc & Matthew Perry to date are the OGs and will forever be. But under the happy garb, did you ever think Perry actually went through a very tough phase of addiction and experiencing near death in real life?

Matthew who played the funniest Chandler Bing in Friends and was loved for the portrayal, has been always vocal about his struggles. Be it with his addiction that made him take 55 vicodins a day and his weight touched a shocking 128 pounds. The actor in 2018, after his colon burst due to overuse of opioids, was almost dead.

Yes, you read that right. In a new interview with People, Matthew Perry has details his near death experience and how there were only two percent chances of survival for him. While the world thought he was hospitalised because of gastrointestinal perforation, the matter was grave and took 5 months in the hospital and 2 weeks of coma for him to come back.

“The doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance to live,” Matthew Perry said talking about the time he was first admitted to the hospital. “I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.”

He even detailed his drug addiction that was severe. “I didn’t know how to stop,” Matthew Perry said. “If the police came over to my house and said, ‘If you drink tonight, we’re going to take you to jail,’ I’d start packing. I couldn’t stop because the disease and the addiction is progressive. So it gets worse and worse as you grow older.”

Matthew’s addiction to various pills ended up messing with his body to an extent where he had to undergo 14 surgeries just on his stomach. “That’s a lot of reminders to stay sober. All I have to do is look down,” Perry jokes.

Revealing his therapist’s advice, Matthew Perry said, “My therapist said, ‘The next time you think about taking Oxycontin, just think about having a colostomy bag for the rest of your life. And a little window opened and I crawled through it, and I no longer want Oxycontin anymore.”

The Friends fame is about to disclose more about the testing phase in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, that hits the stands on November 1.

