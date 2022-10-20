Kanye West has gone off about almost everyone around him. Now, his latest target is President Joe Biden. Ye has been hitting the headlines almost every day over something he says or other. His social media rants started after he and Kim Kardashian separated and the fashion mogul began dating Pete Davidson.

However, West has not only attacked Kim and Pete, who are no longer dating, but several other people and organizations too. Kris Jenner, Lizzo, Gigi Hadid, Adidas, GAP and more are a part of the long list. Recently, the rapper was restricted from Instagram over his anti-Semitic and controversial other comments.

Kanye West took his banter to Twitter, and Elon Musk replied to one of his tweets. Now, Ye has attacked President Joe Biden for not talking to the Tesla Founder. While speaking with Piers Morgan, the Donda rapper said, “The President of the United States does not have meetings with Elon Musk.” He added, “That is f*cking — Hey, here, come, come get me — That’s f*cking retarded. I know I’m not supposed to say that Biden, but that’s f*cking retarded, Biden.”

Kanye West used the ableist remark during his interview because he thinks he can use the crude term as he has “mental health issues.” The rapper also spoke about how the need is for the “1 per cent” to come together to achieve world peace. While talking about West, recently inked a deal with Parlement Technologies to buy Parler, which is the extreme right-wing copycat of Twitter.

Kanye West’s move to acquire the social media site comes after Twitter and Instagram restricted his accounts over offensive posts. “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Ye said in a statement while talking about the deal.

