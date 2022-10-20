After Amber Heard lost the defamation case against Johnny Depp, the actress is irrefutably struggling on both the financial and personal front. In fact, the same netizens who literally showered hatred towards her even before the verdict was out on social media, are the same people who are now curious about her upcoming plans.

Amber’s most awaited upcoming project is ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘ which has recently been shifted to 2023 for release. Though there’s no concrete news about DC blacklisting the actress, some other sources reveal that her screen time in the movie has now been majorly reduced to a really short amount of time.

If the reports are true, Amber Heard will be seen portraying Mera in Aquaman 2 alongside Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson. Also, the number of projects in her kitty is very few which remains a matter of concern for her fans. Sharing light on the same, the famous celebrity astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts what the future for the Justice League actress looks like. Let’s find out!

Things Look Rough for Amber Heard

Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts, “Be it her personal or professional life, Amber Heard has to struggle a lot since receiving enormous hatred from the netizens throughout the world after losing the defamation case. It’s going to take a long time for her to reunite her shattered image, emerging again as one of the highly acknowledged celebrities in Hollywood.

Also, she might be shown the exit door from several upcoming projects in the future. Especially, after the partition from Johnny Depp, the actress’s future doesn’t look that great.”

The Next 3-4 Years Are Going to be Crucial for Heard

“The outcome of the whole defamation case has impacted Amber Heard’s life awfully. After closely watching what her stars look like, the actress has started taking herself for granted which might soon lead her into serious depression. Also, being a Taurus by birth, her stubborn nature along with selfishness and narrow-mindedness can create more troubles for her in near future.

It is suggested that Amber Heard should stay quiet for a moment as her Moon and ascendant are not stably aligned. Also, the next 3-4 years don’t look fruitful for her relationship, thus it’s better to avoid any sort of love interest. Else, her mental stability can easily get affected, even evoking a sense of suicidal thoughts”, adds Guruji.

