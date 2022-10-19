Actor Danny Masterson from “That ’70s Show” has been embroiled in r*pe allegations brought forward by three women from two decades prior. The case contains disturbing elements that will shock you. Read on to know more about the allegations.

One of the alleged victims was Danny Masterson’s girlfriend, another was his personal assistant’s best friend, and the third was an actress. The assistant’s friend filed a report with the police as she was not happy with the Scientology ethics board’s way of handling it. There were no charges brought at that time.

Economic Times reports that in the opening statement for Danny Masterson’s trial, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said that allegedly two of the women passed out or became woozy after some drinks and then they were tossed inside his hot tub. One said he had dragged her to bed and when she became conscious she found him having intercourse with her. Another woman who is his ex-girlfriend said she found him on top of her when she woke up.

Masterson’s lawyer stated that the allegations have a lot in common because the alleged victims refused to follow a detective cautioning them not to talk to each other. As a result they had allegedly “cross-pollinated” their stories and thus, undermined their respective credibilities.

Danny Masterson has pleaded not guilty to all of the 3 accounts of forcible r*pe that allegedly took place at his Hollywood home between 2001 and 2003. Defense attorney Phillip Cohen urged the present jurors to dismiss Danny Masterson’s affiliation with the Church of Scientology as well as its connection to the allegations.

Reinhold Mueller on the other hand said that it explained why the alleged victims, who were all previous members of the Church of Scientology, didn’t report for so long. He said, “You essentially become an enemy of the church,” Mueller said. “You lose it all.”

