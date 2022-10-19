Johnny Depp happens to be one of the most popular actors in the world. The actor has been a part of the showbiz for over three decades and has done some incredible work contributing to cinema. One of the most iconic characters that he has played in his entire career is ‘Jack Sparrow’ from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Now, according to recent reports the sales of Jack’s costume have spiked up amid the Halloween season by 90% and all thanks to Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Johnny and Amber’s divorce case happens to be one of the most expensive and high-profile divorces of all time. The actor lost the earlier trial to ex-wife in the UK but won the US one in June recently which was live streamed around the world. Their fans poured so much love for their favourite stars and supported them throughout on social media.

Now, according to Halloweencostumes.com, they have witnessed a huge sales spike in their Jack Sparrow costume by 90 percent. The site happens to be the world’s largest costume retailer and has made this big revelation doing better than recent releases like Top Gun: Maverick, Hocus Pocus 2 and Disney’s Pixar Lightyear, as reported by TMZ. Whoa, Johnny Depp phenomenon or what!

Now this is no brainer that Johnny Depp’s popularity has gone massive in the last year owing to two big trials and his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard in the courtroom. Not just that, we have also seen a huge spike in his fan following on social media including his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny in 2018’s op-ed piece that she wrote for Washington Post and mentioned domestic violence in the same. Although there was no mention of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, but his legal team filed a defamation case against Amber.

What are your thoughts on Jack Sparrow’s Halloween costumes sale spike amid Johnny Depp’s growing popularity on social media? Tell us in the space below.

