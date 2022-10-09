Wardrobe malfunctions are a common thing for celebrities across the world to face. Whether it be a high-slit dress showing a little too much when walking or a deep neckline exposing too much b**b- female celebs face it a lot more than their male counterparts. Taylor Swift too faced wardrobe malfunctions and today we are talking about her handling it like a pro – so much so that many didn’t even know it happened.

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Ms Swift looked ethereal completely covered in various types of flower appliqués. While there is no doubt that this is one of her best red carpet looks, did you know the dress tore while she was yet at the event? In fact, when posing with her award before heading to the after-party or home, it can be visible.

All set to take home some awards at the 2021 Grammy Awards – she had six nominations that year, Taylor Swift made her presence felt in an ethereal knee-length, figure-hugging, long-sleeve custom Oscar de la Renta mini dress. The custom-made gown featured various types of flower appliqués that were actually pressed flowers that were ‘tacked on individually.’ However, it was this delicately done handwork that fell apart.

At some point during the night, the carefully done embroidery of the pressed flowers came undone and a seam ripped. The rip was visible under Taylor Swift’s right arm as she posed in front of the paps with her newest award that night – a Grammy for Album of the Year. However, she posed and smiled for the cameras like nothing even happened. Man… she’s a pro!

We wonder at what exact moment the beautiful dress tore. After all, it doesn’t come with a small price tag – the custom dress featured in Oscar de la Renta’s Spring 2021 collection and at one point retailed for $8,990.

While Taylor Swift may have suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction on the 2021 Grammys’ red carpet, take a look at some pictures of her having a blast at the event:

Harry greeting Taylor Swift at the 2021 #GRAMMYs– March 14 pic.twitter.com/7SVcoJuljs — HSD Media (@HSDMedia) March 15, 2021



Had you noticed the tear in Taylor Swift’s dress? We at first didn’t!

