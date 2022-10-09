Whenever it comes to fashion we tend to look forward to our favourite celebs and try to recreate their looks in every way possible. Be it a brunch or dinner date or any occasion, celebrity looks are our inspiration. And definitely, Priyanka Chopra tops our list in that matter. Whenever she steps out in the city be it for a red carpet look or a street style, she always put her best fashion foot forward.

Priyanka has a unique sense of fashion as she can easily carry a saree like the desi girl that she is, on the other hand, she can slay a sultry dress like a fashionista!

Recently, we stumbled upon one of Priyanka Chopra’s fashionable looks, and we can’t get it out of our heads as she looked absolutely stunning in it. In the photo, PeeCee can be seen wearing a black coloured finely threaded crochet almost see-through dress with a unique neckline which she paired with zero accessories and black stilettoes.

priyanka chopra is insanely stunning #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/5Az0CVlJ5s — priyanka chopra pics (@priyankadiorr) October 7, 2022

For makeup, Priyanka Chopra had opted for lightweight foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, high-defined brows, soft smokey eyes but what caught my attention was her lip shade. I have a weakness for dark lip shades, and Priyanka completed her whole look with burgundy lipstick. She kept her pin-straight hair open.

This whole look will be quite perfect for either your brunch date or a dinner party. If you would like to recreate this look, then you can just add your accessories accordingly. For a brunch, you can add your sunnies to this look and for a dinner date, you can wear some ear studs or a bracelet to give an edge to the look! What do you think of Priyanka Chopra’s look? Let us know in the comments!

