When it comes to acting, Gal Gadot has proved her worth as one of the most powerful and versatile actresses of her time. However, when it comes to style, she has also put her best fashion foot forward and showed how to slay a pantsuit like a boss lady and also can carry a scintillating outfit like a diva.

Gal who rose in our hearts after her performance as Wonder Woman has a unique taste in fashion. Her every look gets discussed among fashion enthusiasts.

Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback picture of Gal Gadot where she looked nothing less than a sparkling star. The picture is from one of her Oscars red carpet looks, wherein she could be seen wearing a silver sequinned gown with fringe detailing at the lower part. The outfit also featured a plunging neckline along with noodle straps. However, it was the sleek neckpiece that added an extra charm to her whole look. She didn’t add a lot of accessories but wore a diamond and green-stone-studded necklace, a pair of ear studs and finger rings.

For makeup, Gal Gadot opted for a light foundation, blushed and contoured cheeks, eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and defined brows and wore the dark red lip shade like a pro. She side-swept her hair and tied it in a sleek bun, which gave an edge to her broad shoulders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot Wonder Woman (@galgadot__wonderwoman)

Gal Gadot’s every red carpet look has become iconic because of the way she carries herself. I absolutely loved this look of hers. What about you? Let us know in the comments below!

