Megan Fox has always been a global fashion icon and there’s no denying that. With age, she’s only getting better as her own style and oh man, she’s also ageing backwards and how. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Fox not only nailed the outfit but also ruled the red carpet at 2009 Golden Globe Awards in a golden coloured Ralph Lauren gown showing off her curvaceous figure while flaunting her busty cleav*ge. And we were totally convinced that god is definitely a WOMAN. I mean, look at her!

Megan enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 20 million followers on Instagram and happens to be quite active there and often gives her fans a sneak-peak to her personal and professional life. The beauty is currently in a relationship with American rapper Machine Gun Kelly and their social media PDA is all over the internet.

Coming back to her 2009 Golden Globe Awards’ appearance, Megan Fox donned a golden coloured Ralph Lauren metallic gown which came with a plunging neckline. The gown happened to be figure-hugging and accentuated her curvaceous body even more.

Megan Fox subtly flaunted her busty cleav*ge subtly in the gown and accessorised the look with a clutch bag and minimalistic jewellery including layered bangles and earrings.

For makeup, the actress went with golden smokey eyes, heavy mascara and nude lips with soft blush on the cheeks.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Megan Fox at the Golden Globe Awards, 2009 pic.twitter.com/0iGRlAJnJA — nicole ♡ (@diorardor) February 20, 2020

Oh la la! Not only is Megan Fox slaying the entire look but ruling the red carpet with it like a queen.

