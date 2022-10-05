Dakota Johnson is one of the prettiest actresses in the entertainment industry across the globe. She rose to fame with her role of ‘Anastasia Steele’ from Fifty Shades Of Grey opposite Jamie Dornan. Her innocent looks and fashion sense got her recognition immediately and now the global star possesses a massive fan following all around the world. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the actress donned a white Burberry suit flaunting her cleav*ge and proved that she can slay any goddamn look and make it look like her business. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Dakota happens to be a global fashion icon star who never fails to amaze us with her style wardrobe. Everytime the actress makes a public appearance, she definitely grabs attention with her fashion sense and makes heads turn and drool over her aesthetically pleasing wardrobe. Coming back to the topic, it was during the 2019 Governor Awards that Johnson wore a suit and gave us ‘Bosslady’ vibes with her chic attire.

Dakota Johnson donned a white coloured Burberry suit that came with a plunging neckline where she subtly flaunted her cleav*ge and silver button detailing. The Fifty Shades actress kept her look minimal and finished off the look with a signature bangs hairdo.

For makeup, the actress went subtle and mauve lips and blushed cheeks with soft smokey eyes.

Take a look at her picture below:

Dakota Johnson never misses an opportunity to slay any goddamn look and make it look like her own business. She literally owns the red carpet every time she steps out!

