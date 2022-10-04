Jennifer Aniston happens to be one of the most iconic fashion stars across the globe. She played the character of Rachel Green in Friends and the rest is history. Fashion is something that comes naturally to her and there’s no denying that she can rock the most basic white t-shirt like a fashionista. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Jen slayed the AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony in 2012 where she wore a white Burberry gown putting on a racy display while showing off her cleav*ge in the most subtle way making us scream ‘Seven seven…” like Monica. Haha! Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Jennifer, who joined Instagram in 2019, became super popular on the platform in no time. The beauty now has over 40 million followers on the photo-sharing site and often shares interesting stories and posts to entertain her fans there. Coming back to her 2012 appearance, it was indeed one of Jen’s best red carpet looks.

Jennifer Aniston wore a white coloured Burberry gown which came with a plunging neckline where the actress subtly flaunted her curvaceous figure and cleav*ge raising the temperature. The gown also had a thigh-high slit and Jen slayed the entire look like a queen.

Jennifer Aniston styled her look with matching white heels and accessorised her look with a white clutch. For makeup, the Friends actress went subtle with winger eyes and nude glossy lips.

Jen donned her signature middle parting with shoulder length hair and we could only scream ‘Seven…seven’ inside her head reminiscing Monica from the iconic show.

Take a look at her picture below:

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Aniston’s white gown look from 2012? Tell us in the comments below.

