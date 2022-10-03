Zendaya is a fashionista and anyone who denies this fact is lying. From her red carpet look to award functions to movie night premieres, the Euphoria actress slays every time she steps out and the Paris Fashion Week was no different. While we have seen her in plunging necklines, figure-hugging ensembles and thigh-high slit ensembles, she went sheer in the fashion capital.

The Emmy-winning actress attended the Valentino spring 2023 in Paris on Sunday dressed in a stunning logomania sheer bodysuit paired with matching shorts and blazers. Scroll below to know about her look in a little and also see her slaying it.

Zendaya attended the Valentino spring 2023 show covered head to toe in the Italian fashion house’s iconic ‘V’ circle logo. A global brand ambassador for this label, the actress looked killer in a black sheer look covering her from neck to toe. She styled her sheer, crystal-embellished bodysuit, with a blazer and shorts featuring the same print, done in the same style – shimmering V-shaped decorations.

Zendaya paired the sheer bodysuit with her cream-coloured pointed-toe heel – with the sheer material covering it too. She kept the styling simple but dramatic by letting her hair down her back with a sleek side-parting. She accessorised with dangling black earrings and a silver ring – adding some more bling and shine to the glittery embellishment.

As for her makeup, the Dune actress opted for a smokey eye-do and light dark under-eye makeup, a pumpkin spice shade of lipstick, some bronzer and highlight. While everything looked on point, it was her model face that elevated the look.

Check out Zendaya slaying the Valentino show in the sheer bodysuit and bling blazer here:

Isn’t she just wow!

From 1-10, what do you rate the Spider-Man actress’ Paris Fashion look? Do let us know in the comments.

