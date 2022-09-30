Gigi Hadid is the epitome of a fashion icon, and she has proved that every time she steps out. Being one of the highest-paid models, Gigi makes sure that her casual clothes are on fleek, just like the ones she wears on stage. The elder Hadid sister had made a huge name for herself as a model.

She has walked for many brands, including Chanel, Versace, Moschino and Victoria’s Secret, and more. Over the years, she has become one of the most sought-after talents. Currently, she, her sister Bella Hadid and a lot of other A-listers like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are in Paris for Fashion Week.

While all the fashionistas assemble for the fashion shows, Gigi Hadid decided to post a few snaps from her work with Burberry over the years. It comes as a tribute to Riccardo Tisci, who recently resigned as the CEO of the high-end fashion brand. In a series of photos, it was the first one that caught our attention.

Gigi Hadid left the fans in shock after she posted a picture of herself completely n*ked and with just a scarf that covered her toned body. The strategically placed sheer Burberry scarf covered her private areas but flaunted her curves and long legs. Besides covering herself with the scarf, Gigi wore pointy stilettos.

Her hair was nearly placed in a tiara-type hairdo, while her body had a golden glow. While talking about Gigi, currently, the model was all over the news after rumours broke that she and Leonardo DiCaprio are dating.

In fact, some truth was added to the speculations after their photos went viral. It was also said that Leonardo travelled to Milan to be with Gigi Hadid while she walked the ramp at the fashion show.

