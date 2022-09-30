Selena Gomez speaks about kindness just days after Hailey Bieber’s interview, where she talks about claims that she stole Justin Bieber from Sel and the hate she received. As a Jelena fan, you must be aware of their history. If not, then here is a little recap. Both the singers were in a long, on-again, and off-again relationship.

From feuds, fights, and cheating rumours, they went through it all. But back in 2018, it became clear that Jelena is no more after the Baby singer tied the knot with the supermodel. Several Gomez supporters dragged Hailey for ‘stealing’ Justin from Sel as both the former pair were allegedly together in the early months of the same year he got married.

It has been four years since Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber settled down. On their fourth anniversary, the model got real in her interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast. She spoke about whether her romance with Bieber overlapped with Selena Gomez, her s*x life with her husband, and more. At one point. Hailey even suggested that the Taki Taki singer never publicly defended her from the hate she received from Jelena fans.

Selena Gomez fans quickly dragged Hailey Bieber again for dragging their idol’s name. Now, the Only Murders in the Building actress went live on TikTok, where she seemingly responded to the same. In it, she told her fan base that read the online comments and was not pleased. “I think some of the things that I don’t need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Sel said.

Selena Gomez takes to TikTok Live to send a message to fans regarding hate. pic.twitter.com/i4NfvhICyt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2022

“And all I have to say is it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words because that’s exactly what I want – that’s it,” Gomez continued and added that “words matter.” She then continued to thank her fans for showing her and her brand, Rare Beauty, ample support.

Though Selena Gomez didn’t use Hailey Bieber’s name, do you think this video was directed toward her?

