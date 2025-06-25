Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 is steadily pacing towards the safe zone. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and the team have already recovered 84.5% of the total budget. With favorable growth on day 19, it is gearing up for the 200 crore club at the Indian box office. Scroll below for a detailed report.

How much has Housefull 5 earned in India in 19 days?

The box office collections dropped below the 2 crore mark on the third Monday due to stringent competition from Sitaare Zameen Par. But Housefull 5 enjoyed a good growth of 31% on day 5 as it garnered 2.10 crores, as per the official figures. The hold is excellent, and at this pace, Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial is sure to gain the success tag!

The net box office collections in India stand at 190.19 crores in 19 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 224.42 crores. Housefull 5 is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It is only behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (615.39 crores). The comedy thriller is also Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grosser of all time.

Take a look at the box office breakdown in India below:

Week 1 – 133.58 crores

Week 2 – 43.51 crores

Week 3 – 13.10 crores (2 days to go)

Total: 190.19 crores

Housefull 5 vs Akshay Kumar’s Post-Covid grossers

Akshay Kumar’s latest release has surpassed every other release in the post-COVID era except one. Housefull 5 is now only 4.85 crores away from beating Sooryavanshi and conquering the post-COVID throne.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossers in the post-Covid era:

Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crores OMG 2: 150 crores Sky Force: 134.93 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores Ram Setu: 64 crores Bachchhan Paandey: 50.25 crores Raksha Bandhan: 44.37 crores Khel Khel Mein: 40.32 crores

After beating Sooryavanshi, the 5th installment of Housefull franchise will officially gear up for the 200 crore club.

Box Office Summary (19 days)

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 190.19 crores

India gross: 224.42 crores

Budget recovery: 84.5%

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bou Buttu Bhuta Box Office Collection Day 12: Creates History As It Becomes Highest-Grossing Odia Film + It’s A Super-Hit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News