Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 is unstoppable at the worldwide box office. It is commendable to witness a comedy thriller with polarised reviews shine bright even in its second week of theatrical run. It has become the 2nd Bollywood film after Chhaava to unlock a massive milestone. Scroll below for the day 11 update!

Housefull 5 Overseas Collections

The pace has been slow but steady at the overseas box office. Akshay Kumar’s latest film has performed much better than his post-Covid disasters, Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, and Raksha Bandhan, among others. In 11 days, Housefull 5 has accumulated 54.26 crore gross from the international circuits.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Drumrolls, please! The comedy thriller has crossed the 250 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is only the second Bollywood film of 2025 to achieve this feat after Chhaava (827.06 crores).

Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial had recently surpassed Raid 2 to become the second-highest grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. However, the next target, Chhaava which is at #1 spot, will remain out of reach.

Check out the top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025 globally:

Chhaava – 827.06 crores Housefull 5 – 250.71 crores Raid 2 – 241.88 crores Sikandar – 211.34 crores Sky Force: 174.21 crores

Housefull 5 vs Top 50 Bollywood grossers of all-time

Akshay Kumar’s film has surpassed the lifetime collections of Airlift, Raid 2, and Total Dhamaal, among others, at the worldwide box office. The next target is Tanu Weds Manu Returns (258 crores), which may be unlocked today or tomorrow.

In order to enter the top 50 all-time Bollywood worldwide grossers, Housefull 5 must earn at least 310.67 crore gross and beat Golmaal Again.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Summary

Budget: 225 crores

India net – 166.49 crores

India gross – 196.45 crores

Budget Recovery: 74%

Overseas gross – 54.26 crores (estimated)

Worldwide gross – 250.71 crores

