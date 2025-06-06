Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and the star-studded cast, has arrived in theatres today. It successfully passed the test in advance booking. However, the occupancy for the morning shows failed to beat Raid 2 and Chhaava, among other biggies. Scroll below for the day 1 update at the box office.

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

As per Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has registered a morning occupancy of 13.62% in India. This includes shows in both formats — Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. While the admissions are decent, the comedy thriller has failed to beat Bollywood biggies like Chhaava, Raid 2, and Sikandar. In fact, it also remained behind Badass Ravi Kumar.

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava had registered the best morning occupancy among Bollywood releases in 2025. In comparison, Akshay Kumar starrer has witnessed almost 55% lower admissions. It has ranked 5th among the top 10.

Take a look at the top morning occupancy of 2025 in Bollywood on day 1:

Chhaava: 30.5% Raid 2: 21.23% Badass Ravi Kumar: 13.9% Sikandar: 13.76% Housefull 5: 13.62% Kesari Chapter 2: 12.67% Fateh: 10.6% Sky Force: 10.26% Game Changer (Hindi): 9.10% Emergency: 5.98%

Housefull 5 Early Reviews

The reactions are highly polarised. On one hand, viewers are calling the comedy thriller a rollercoaster ride of entertainment. While on the other hand, it has been tagged as a “disaster” by X/ Twitter users.

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 1 Summary

Budget: 225 crores

Final Advance Booking: 8.02 crores

Morning Occupancy: 13.62%

More about the comedy thriller

It is a star-studded affair featuring Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nana Patekar, Johnny Lever, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh and Sonam Bajwa, among others. Rumors also suggest Bobby Deol will be seen in a cameo appearance.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 was released in theatres worldwide on June 6, 2025.

