The comedy thriller Housefull 5, featuring a star-studded cast, is on its way to emerging as a success. It is already Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time. But the party is far from over, as Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial is set to become the 2nd highest Bollywood grosser of 2025. Scroll below for day 11 box office collection!

How much has Housefull 5 earned in India?

After rising and shining during the second weekend, Sajid Nadiadwala’s production witnessed a routine drop at the box office. As per the official figures, Housefull 5 earned 3.80 crores on day 11. It recorded a drop of 42% compared to 6.60 crores garnered last Friday.

The overall net box office collections in India surge to 166.49 crores after 11 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings land at 196.45 crores. Housefull 5 is now pacing toward the 175 crore mark, after which it will attain a big milestone! It will enjoy a good day at the ticket windows today as the tickets are available at a discount rate, starting only Rs 99.

Take a look at the Housefull 5 box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 133.58 crores

Day 8: 6.60 crores

Day 9: 10.21 crores

Day 10: 12.30 crores

Day 11: 3.80 crores

Total: 166.49 crores

Housefull 5 vs Raid 2 box office

Akshay Kumar is now competing against Ajay Devgn to steal the spot of the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Raid 2 currently holds the position with earnings of 178.72 crores.

Housefull 5 is only 12.23 crores away from Raid 2. The milestone will be easily unlocked in the next two days.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (net collections) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Raid 2 – 178.72 crores Housefull 5 – 166.49 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary

Budget: 225 crores

India net collection: 166.49 crores

India gross collection: 196.45 crores

Budget Recovery: 74%

