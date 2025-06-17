There’s no stopping for the Navi Bhangu starrer romantic-action Punjabi film, Dakuaan Da Munda 3. The movie has yet again ticked off a stellar milestone. Here is looking at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Box Office Collection Day 4

The Navi Bhangu starrer opened at 1.1 crore, which was a good opening. On its second day, it saw a slight growth of 4% and earned 1.15 crores. The movie witnessed a further growth of 26% and amassed 1.46 crores on its third day.

However, on the third day, the movie recorded its lowest day-wise collection till now. According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, it earned 83 lakhs on its third day. The total India net collection of the movie now stands at 4.54 crore. Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 5.35 crores.

Box Office Day-Wise Breakdown Of Dakuaan Da Munda 3 (Day 4)

Day 1: 1.1 crore

Day 2: 1.15 crore

Day 3: 1.46 crore

Day 4: 83 lakhs

Total: 4.54 crore

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Becomes 4th Highest Grossing Punjabi Film Of 2025

On its fourth day, the Navi Bhangu starrer clocked an important milestone. It surpassed the lifetime collection of the Jai Randhawa and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Badnaam to emerge as the 4th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Badnaam was around 3.95 crore. Thus, the film toppled the same by 59 lakhs to become the fourth highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Dakuaan Da Munda 3 has been directed by Happy Rode. Apart from Navi Bhangu, it also stars Balwinder Dhaliwal, Rajj Dhaliwal, and Satinder Kassoana. The synopsis reads, “An orphaned boxer from a criminal family battles addiction after tragedy strikes. Now sober, he seeks redemption while confronting a corrupt officer in Uttarakhand’s forests.”

