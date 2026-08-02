Nagabandham Box Office (Closing Collection) (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nagabandham – The Secret Treasure, starring Virat Karrna and Nabha Natesh, has concluded its theatrical run after spending three weeks in theatres. The Telugu mythological fantasy film had opened to a modest start, and despite maintaining a decent enough pace over the first week, the collections never picked up the momentum needed to justify its production scale. With a huge budget, the film had already locked in its disappointing verdict by its second week, and now signs off with the final numbers in place. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

How much did Nagabandham earn at the worldwide box office?

As per the final update, Nagabandham earned 22.37 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 26.39 crore gross. Overseas, the film grossed a dismal 1.78 crore. Combining both, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 28.17 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 22.37 crore

India gross – 26.39 crore

Overseas gross – 1.78 crore

Worldwide gross – 28.17 crore

Box office verdict of Nagabandham

Nagabandham was reportedly made on a whopping budget of 100 crore, and against this cost, it earned only 22.37 crore net at the Indian box office. So, the film recovered just 22.37% of its budget, concluding its run with a massive deficit of 77.63 crore, which equals 77.63%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 100 crore

India net collection – 22.37 crore

Recovery – 22.37%

Deficit – 77.63 crore

Deficit% – 77.63%

Verdict – Flop

For a film with a budget of 100 crore, recovering less than a quarter of that cost through theatrical revenue alone is a significant setback. The absence of major star power was always going to be a challenge, and sadly, the biggie ended up being a huge failure.

More about the film

Nagabandham – The Secret Treasure is directed by Abhishek Nama and produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Annapureddy. It also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapati Babu, Murli Sharma, Ramachandra Raju, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Saranya Ponvannan, and Rishabh Sawhney. It was released in theaters on July 3, 2026.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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