Box Office: As King Eyes A Christmas 2026 Release, Here’s How Shah Rukh Khan’s Previous Christmas Films Performed (Photo Credit: YouTube/Facebook)

After storming the Indian box office in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan disappeared and went on a hiatus. Now, after a two-year gap from the big screen, the superstar is ready to make a return with his highly anticipated King. The upcoming action thriller is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026, thus locking the big Christmas weekend for itself. Ahead of its grand release today, let’s take a look at how SRK’s previous Christmas releases fared at ticket windows!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Christmas record: Three releases, zero Failures

So far, Shah Rukh has targeted the Christmas weekend with three films: Don 2, Dilwale, and Dunki. It all started with Don 2, which was released on December 23, 2011. Given the sequel factor, it opened strongly at the Indian box office by scoring 15.3 crore net on day 1. With decent word of mouth, it went on to score 106.71 crore net in its lifetime run and secured a plus verdict.

Dilwale was released on December 18, 2015, targeting a Christmas weekend. It had good buzz with Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan reuniting after a long time, and that too in a Rohit Shetty film. It registered a solid start of 21 crore net, but due to mixed word of mouth, it couldn’t reach its real potential. Also, a clash with Bajirao Mastani impacted its business. Still, it amassed 148 crore net and secured a plus verdict.

Shah Rukh Khan targeted the Christmas weekend for the third time with Dunki, which was released on December 21, 2023. Since Shah Rukh was coming off back-to-back blockbusters (Pathaan and Jawan) and the film marked the first collaboration between the superstar and Rajkumar Hirani, the hype was there. Despite a clash with Prabhas’ Salaar, it opened strongly with 29.2 crore net. It had mixed word-of-mouth among audiences, but it still reached a lifetime collection of 232 crore net and secured a positive verdict.

Can King continue Shah Rukh Khan’s unbeaten Christmas box office streak?

As we can see, Shah Rukh Khan has never had a single failure among his three films released ahead of the Christmas weekend. Yes, there’s one thing that all these films fell short of their true potential, which could be repeated with King as well, considering the storm of Avengers: Doomsday. For those who don’t know, Doomsday is releasing on 18 December, which is likely to impact the screen count and overall business of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Nonetheless, Shah Rukh’s brand, Siddharth Anand’s treatment, and the exciting star cast are enough to set the Indian box office on fire.

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