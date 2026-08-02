Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 23 Update! (Photo Credit: T-Series/SonyLiv)

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Javed Jaffrey’s Dhamaal 4 is now enjoying the fourth weekend boost at the Indian box office. With a favorable boost on Saturday, the adventure comedy overtaken Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par and Baaghi 2 at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the day 23 update.

55% jump on fourth Saturday!

According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 collected 2.03 crore on day 23 at the Indian box office. It saw a 55% jump compared to 1.31 crore on the fourth Friday. Indra Kumar’s directorial is now facing strong competition from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the Hindi belt. Despite that, the growth in the last 24 hours was commendable.

The total India net collection now stands at 167.81 crore after 23 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 198.01 crore.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Week 2: 44.24 crore

Week 3: 21.14 crore

Day 22: 1.31 crore

Day 23: 2.03 crore

Total: 167.81 crore

Knocks down Sitaare Zameen Par & Baaghi 2!

Dhamaal 4 has officially overtaken Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (166 crore) and Baaghi 2 (165 crore) at the Indian box office. With that, it has emerged as the 64th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The next target would be to surpass Salman Khan’s Race 3, which collected 169 crore in its lifetime. Let’s see if Ajay Devgn starrer can unlock that milestone today!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 23 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 167.81 crore

ROI: 17.81 crore

ROI%: 11.87%

India gross: 198.01 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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