Jan Neta Box Office Collection Day 10 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jan Neta made a favorable start at the box office, but it looks like the tables have turned. Although it has minted 60% profits, the hit verdict may now be out of reach. H Vinoth’s directorial is set to wrap up as the 3rd highest-grossing South film of 2026 in Hindi. Scroll below for the day 10 update!

66% jump on second Saturday

According to Sacnilk, Jan Neta collected 50 lakh on day 10 in the Hindi language. It showcased a 66% jump, compared to 30 lakh collected on the second Friday. There’s been a strong competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has stolen the thunder of all other on-going releases. But Bobby Deol co-starrer has little to worry about, as it is already a success.

The cumulative total at the Hindi box office now stands at 14.40 crore net after 10 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 16.99 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown at the Hindi box office (net collection):

Week 1 (8 days): 13.60 crore

Day 9: 30 lakh

Day 10: 50 lakh

Total: 14.40 crore

60% profits, but hit verdict out of reach!

A total of 9 crore was reportedly spent on the Hindi release of Jan Neta. In 10 days, the makers have already recovered 14.40 crore net, registering an ROI of 5.4 crore, which translates to 60% returns. It is a plus affair at the box office, but to earn the hit verdict, the film must reach 18 crore in its lifetime. With collections already slowing down, that mark now looks impossible to achieve.

Will wrap as the 3rd highest-grossing South film of 2026 in the Hindi belt!

Jan Neta currently stands at the 3rd spot among the highest-grossing South films of 2026 in the Hindi belt, behind The Raja Saab (24.22 crore) and Peddi (22.46 crore). Given the current pace, it is set to wrap up at the same space place.

Check out the top 3 highest-grossing South films of 2026 in the Hindi belt:

The Raja Saab: 24.22 crore Peddi: 22.46 crore Jan Neta: 14.40 crore

Jan Neta Box Office Day 10 Summary

Budget: 9 crore

Net collection: 14.40 crore

ROI: 5.4 crore

ROI%: 60%

Gross collection: 16.99 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Nagabandham Box Office (Closing Collection): Concludes Its Theatrical Run With A Massive 77% Deficit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News