The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles, has finally taken an exit from theaters. Released amid high expectations, the film started its run on a strong note but quickly went downhill. After spending four weeks in theaters, it has concluded its run, and shockingly, the film couldn’t even recoup half its budget through its domestic run. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

The Telugu fantasy-horror-comedy film was released on January 9. It received poor reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it had negative word of mouth. From the performances to the script, several aspects of the film were criticised. Due to such a reception, it failed to attract audiences. It also suffered a blow due to the strong run of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Anaganaga Oka Raju.

How much did The Raja Saab earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, The Raja Saab opened at a solid 62.9 crore net, and due to poor feedback among the audience, it failed to score big. Ultimately, it ended the disastrous run with a total of just 146.04 crore net, which equals 172.32 crore gross. Overseas, too, it failed big time and earned only 34.25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 206.57 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 146.04 crore

India gross – 172.32 crore

Overseas gross – 34.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 206.57 crore

Box office verdict of The Raja Saab

The estimated budget of The Raja Saab was 400 crore. Against this cost, it needed a net collection of 400 crore at the Indian box office, but it earned only 146.04 crore. It managed to recover only 36.51% of its budget and ended the run with a massive deficit of 63.49%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 400 crore

India net collection – 146.04 crore

Deficit – 253.96 crore

Deficit% – 63.49%

Verdict – Flop

